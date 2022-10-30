Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA) Short Interest Up 19.4% in October

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Skydeck Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SKYA stock remained flat at $9.92 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,370. Skydeck Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skydeck Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 6,752.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 205,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 202,244 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,860,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,928,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,548,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skydeck Acquisition

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

