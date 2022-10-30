SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$475.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.91 million.

SMART Global Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,841. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.