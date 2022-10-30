SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$475.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.91 million.

SMART Global Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SMART Global stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,841. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $668.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SMART Global will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,982 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after acquiring an additional 662,841 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 97.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 525,616 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

