Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sodexo Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.40. 7,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,338. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sodexo from €93.00 ($94.90) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays raised Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

