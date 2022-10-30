SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.72. The stock had a trading volume of 798,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.22. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,219 shares of company stock worth $9,776,728. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SEDG. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.20.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

