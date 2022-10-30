S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-11.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.38. S&P Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.00-$11.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $387.93.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $7.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,408. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.36. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

