Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPB. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.96). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 233.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

