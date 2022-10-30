Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Short Interest Up 19.9% in October

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 7,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 2,545.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 74.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 56.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,993,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.81. 1,040,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,164. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Splunk has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

