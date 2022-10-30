Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.38.

SPOT opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $78.50 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

