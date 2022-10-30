Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of SWK stock traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $78.51. 2,808,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

