Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SWK. Vertical Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of SWK opened at $78.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

