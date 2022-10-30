Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Short Interest Down 14.9% in October

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE STRY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 14,797,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,075. Starry Group has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Starry Group will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Starry Group news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $90,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,258,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,969,762.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 516,330 shares of company stock valued at $640,436 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starry Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

STRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Starry Group to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Starry Group to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

