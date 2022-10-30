State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $24.04 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $24,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 82.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $561,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 311,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,762,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,307,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $151.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.63. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $749,576.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,702,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $749,576.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,702,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $3,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,532 shares of company stock worth $54,747,949 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

