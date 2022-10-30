Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.23

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $92.59 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,684.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000558 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021693 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00268117 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00119500 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00712269 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00563222 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000745 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00230956 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.