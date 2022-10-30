Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 254,373 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,373 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.65% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.07. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

