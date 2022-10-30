Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $11.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average of $120.64. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.