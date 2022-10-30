Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $11.91 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2,556.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in CME Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

CME Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $174.75 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.48. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $151,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

