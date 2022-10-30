Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Shares of AXP opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.53. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

