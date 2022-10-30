Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $61.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

