StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CFRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Maxim Group lowered ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect Stock Performance

CFRX stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $6.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Equities analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 10.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 38,207 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in ContraFect by 174,982.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 358,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 358,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in ContraFect by 2,125.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 244,392 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ContraFect

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.