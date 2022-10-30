StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CFRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Maxim Group lowered ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.
ContraFect Stock Performance
CFRX stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $6.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 10.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 38,207 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in ContraFect by 174,982.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 358,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 358,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in ContraFect by 2,125.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 244,392 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
