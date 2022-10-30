StockNews.com Downgrades Acme United (NYSE:ACU) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Acme United Trading Up 3.5 %
NYSE:ACU opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Acme United has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $85.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.93.
About Acme United
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acme United (ACU)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.