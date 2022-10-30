StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.57 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a negative net margin of 929.78%. On average, analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

