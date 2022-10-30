Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $4.74 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $4.07 on Friday, hitting $183.16. 33,221,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,376,650. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

