Streamr Price Hits $0.0320 on Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $24.54 million and $1.00 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,509.43 or 0.31469836 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012291 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

