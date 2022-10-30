Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.94.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $229.23 on Thursday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,016,000 after acquiring an additional 160,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

