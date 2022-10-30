Substratum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $109.00 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $325,825.97 and approximately $109.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,658.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003573 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00054563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00045136 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085067 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $45.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

