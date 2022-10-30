Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,140 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.5% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $63.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.05. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $171.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.28.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

