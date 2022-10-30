Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13.

