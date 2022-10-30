Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Encore Wire by 83.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 17.2% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $134.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.67.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $5.34. The firm had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.13 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIRE. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

