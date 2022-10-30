Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.09. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $66.55.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.