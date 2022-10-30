Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 356 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYT. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

RYT opened at $247.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.02 and its 200 day moving average is $252.12.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.