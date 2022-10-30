Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $262.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

