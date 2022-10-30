Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up approximately 1.4% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.80.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE MLM opened at $338.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.67%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

