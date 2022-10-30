Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Short Interest Down 20.5% in October

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.13. 539,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,902. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.63.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Sunlight Financial had a negative net margin of 140.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUNL. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 29.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

