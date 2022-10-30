SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 942,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In related news, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SunOpta news, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $312,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Duchscher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,293.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 375.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 140,227 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.56 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on STKL shares. StockNews.com downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
