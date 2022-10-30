SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 942,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

In related news, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SunOpta news, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $312,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Duchscher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,293.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 375.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 140,227 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Stock Up 2.3 %

STKL traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $10.98. 876,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.56 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STKL shares. StockNews.com downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

