SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

STKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

SunOpta stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.56 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 1.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SunOpta news, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at $611,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,863 over the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1,014.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 496.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

