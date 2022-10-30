Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Update

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SGC. StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 57.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Superior Group of Companies stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 56,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.30 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.02. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently -90.32%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.