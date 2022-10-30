SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $1.75

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $222.28 million and $179.44 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00008456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

