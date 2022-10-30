Susquehanna Trims Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price to $260.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $270.60 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

