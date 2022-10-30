SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $26.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

