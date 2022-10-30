SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.
SVB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $26.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57.
About SVB Financial Group
