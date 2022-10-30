Swipe Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $157.51 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $157.51 million and approximately $13.51 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swipe has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.60 or 0.31551996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.