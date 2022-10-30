Swipe Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $157.51 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $157.51 million and approximately $13.51 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swipe has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002982 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.60 or 0.31551996 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000445 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012323 BTC.
Swipe Coin Profile
Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.
Buying and Selling Swipe
