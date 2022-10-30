Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €107.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($109.18) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SY1. Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on Symrise in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($118.37) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

SY1 opened at €104.35 ($106.48) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($74.98). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €102.33 and a 200 day moving average of €104.89.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

