Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.46.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.84. 662,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,234. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.47.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 7.2% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 13.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 5.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

