Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Sysco by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 2.7 %

Sysco stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.98. 2,767,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,314. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.59. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.