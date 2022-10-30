Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Sysco Trading Up 2.7 %

SYY traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $85.98. 2,767,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,314. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average is $82.59. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.