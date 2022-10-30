Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$3.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.46 billion-$28.46 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE TAK traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,472. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

