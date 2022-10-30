TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Short Interest Update

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,100 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of TDCX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDCX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of TDCX in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TDCX in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in TDCX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of TDCX stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.03. 506,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86. TDCX has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30.

TDCX Company Profile

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDCX had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $116.58 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TDCX will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Further Reading

