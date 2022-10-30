Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Teleflex updated its FY22 guidance to $12.80-13.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $12.80-$13.20 EPS.

Teleflex Stock Up 1.5 %

TFX opened at $214.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $370.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.55.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 16.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 497.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 32.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 17.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.