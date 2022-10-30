Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) PT Lowered to SEK 41 at Barclays

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from SEK 47 to SEK 41 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TLSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 32 to SEK 31 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

