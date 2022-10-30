Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.10

Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and traded as high as $41.10. Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 21,800 shares traded.

Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.